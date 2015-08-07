Germany just got some shockingly bad industrial production news

German industrial production tanked in June, against expectations. June’s figures showed the worst month-on-month performance for Europe’s largest industrial base since August last year.

Production fell 1.4% from May, against the 0.4% rise analysts had expected.

That leaves production on the year up just 0.6%, a pretty meagre expansion, compared to the 2.2% increase that was expected.

The particularly strange element of the decline is that June factory orders numbers released on Thursday for Germany were extremely strong — the best monthly rise in over a year, in fact.

The two figures aren’t mutually exclusive — factory orders could be followed up in the months ahead by higher production. But it is a bit harder to say which way a sector is going when nothing points in the same direction.

