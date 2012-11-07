OUCH: German Industrial Production Tanked

Photo: AP

Germany industrial production dived 1.8 per cent month-over-month in September. This was much worse than the 0.5 per cent decline expected, reports Dow Jones.Year-over-year, production fell 1.2 per cent.



This comes on the tail of yesteday’s horrific factory orders report and last week’s bad PMI number.

SEE ALSO: 9 ‘Cliffs’ That Have Everyone Freaked Out >

Business Insider Emails & Alerts Site highlights each day to your inbox. Email Address Join

Follow Business Insider Australia on Facebook, Twitter, LinkedIn, and Instagram.