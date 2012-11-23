Just When It Looked Like The German Economy Was Finally About To Crack...

Photo: PRI’s Studio 360 via Flickr

We’ve seen this happen so many times during the Eurozone crisis.Just when it looked like the German economy was finally about to give way and fade like the rest of the Eurozone, the newsflow turns upward.



Just a couple of weeks ago, markets fell after Mario Draghi hinted on the Eurozone crisis dragging down Germany.

And recent PMI numbers have not been great. But somehow things bounce back.

From Bloomberg:

The Munich-based Ifo institute said its business climate index, based on a survey of 7,000 executives, climbed to 101.4 from 100 in October for its first gain in eight months. Economists predicted a drop to 99.5 according to the median of 48 forecasts in a Bloomberg News survey.

Germany’s DAX is mostly flat, while other European indices are down modestly.

Business Insider Emails & Alerts Site highlights each day to your inbox. Email Address Join

Follow Business Insider Australia on Facebook, Twitter, LinkedIn, and Instagram.