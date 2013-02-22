German Business Confidence Jumped To A 10-Month High In February

Photo: Getty Images / Alexandra Beier

Germany’s business confidence numbers from the IFO Institute are out, and they’re better than expected.The headline number came in at 107.4, up from 104.2 in January. This was also better than expectations for a reading of 105.0.



According to Bloomberg, this is a 10-month high.

The report included stronger-than-expected gains in both current assessments and expectations, according to Bloomberg’s Mike McKee.

Germany is the largest economy in Europe. Today’s numbers are welcome news as concerns continue to be high that the problems of the peripheral euro zone economies are seeping into the core countries.

