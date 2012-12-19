German Business Confidence Climbs, Beat Expectations

Photo: Stringer / AFP

Germany’s Ifo Business Climate Index climbed to 102.4 from 101.4 in November.This beat economists expectation for 102.0.



This is a welcome development, as much of the recent German economic data had been weakening.

ECB President Mario Draghi recently warned that the crisis in Europe’s periphera countries was starting to seep into core countries like Germany.

Markets are up across Europe.

