This humanoid robot might travel to space to help astronauts

German researchers are creating a humanoid robot designed to assist astronauts on the International Space Station.

Named AILA, the robot is designed to assist with not-so-complicated, day-to-day tasks so that astronauts can spend their time doing projects requiring more thought.

Like any new hire, AILA will first need to be taught how to perform assignments. After watching a human demonstrate a task, AILA will be able to perform the job herself.

Once she has learned a new skill, the astronauts can give her an action plan that she will complete in sequential order.

AILA is attached to a six-wheeled platform so that she can move and execute tasks efficiently.

She has two arms with fingers like a human hand because the ISS is built for humans. She is able to slightly rotate her head, arms, and torso.

The German Research Center for Artificial Intelligence is developing the robot alongside the University of Breman. The project is funded by the German Space Agency using federal funds from the Federal Ministry of Economics and Technology.

Here’s AILA completing an action plan to activate certain switches and then rotate a handwheel.

First, AILA begins by flipping the switches.





Then she finishes up by rotating the handwheel.





Watch the video for the full effect:

Please enable JavaScript to watch this video.

