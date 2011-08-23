German Hikers Missing In Afghanistan, Feared Kidnapped

Photo: AP

German officials have confirmed that two hikers from the country have gone missing in Afghanistan, Reuters reports.”I have to confirm that two Germans are missing and I cannot exclude the possibility that they are victims of a kidnapping,” Foreign Minister Guido Westerwelle said on Tuesday.



The two German nationals had been driven to the Salang Pass, a major route through the Hindu Kush mountains, by a driver. The driver later called police when the pair did not return, AFP reports.

The region is thought to be free of the Taliban but one local official said they could have been kidnapped by ethnic Pashtun nomads.

Westerwelle told reporters that Germany is “intensively” searching for the pair, reports the AP.

Business Insider Emails & Alerts Site highlights each day to your inbox. Email Address Join

Follow Business Insider Australia on Facebook, Twitter, LinkedIn, and Instagram.