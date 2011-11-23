Terrible German Gynecologist Charged After Secretly Taking Naked Photos Of 700 Patients

700 women have been convinced by German prosecutors to press charges against a gynecologist who secretly photographed his patients, reports Reuters.



As many as 3,000 women may have been victims of hidden cameras set up around the 56-year-old’s surgery in the German town of Schifferstadt.

The gynecologist no longer practices.

According to Fox News, he had managed to amass over 35,000 pictures of patients with a hidden camera.

Local prosecutors are waiting for more victims to come forward.

