This German Grocery Store Has Found A Way To Eliminate Food Packaging

A new grocery store in Germany will operate without food packaging that later turns into garbage.

Original Unverpackt is a concept store in Berlin. Founders Sara Wolf and Milena Glimbovski write on the store’s website that they want to give consumers the option of giving food without waste.

They raised money through private investors and crowdfunding, and will open to the public in August.

“The grocery store doesn’t sell anything that comes in a disposable box, bag, jar, or other container,” writes Liz Dwyer at Takepart.

The store offers “grains in bulk bins, attractively displayed produce that’s not shrink-wrapped or stored in tetra packs, and beverage stations just waiting for refillable bottles,” Dwyer writes.

The founders also illustrate typical food packaging:

In comparison to what zero waste looks like. Note the reusable containers and refillable bottle.

Here’s a video (in German) about the project.

Please enable JavaScript to watch this video.

Original Unverpackt – Der neue Supermarkt – Crowdfunding Trailer from Original Unverpackt on Vimeo.

Business Insider Emails & Alerts Site highlights each day to your inbox. Email Address Join

Follow Business Insider Australia on Facebook, Twitter, LinkedIn, and Instagram.