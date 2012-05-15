German GDP Blows By Expectations

Photo: flickr user: smitty42

And this is how it goes in Europe. Italy misses badly on GDP. Germany beats handily.From Bloomberg:



Gross domestic product in Europe’s largest economy rose 0.5 per cent from the fourth quarter, when it fell 0.2 per cent, the Federal Statistics Office said in Wiesbaden today. Economists predicted a 0.1 per cent gain, according to the median of 40 estimates in a Bloomberg News survey. French GDP stagnated.

This is the problem for the rest of Europe. Germany is loving the status quo, as it continues to grow, and see unemployment collapse. Why rock the boat?

