German "Forest Boy" Adapts Quickly To Life In Society

Ray, the boy who walked into Berlin after apparently spending the last five years living in the forest, has adapted well to society, according to reports.”He watched TV, he went outdoors, he took little walks and joined the activities, like bowling,” Beate Köhn, the supervisor of the “forest boy” told the Times of London. She also said he was “kind and gently”.



However, the mystery of the boy, who speaks English and does not remember his life before his move to the woods, has not been solved. A police spokesman told the Times that it was unlikely the boy was British, and the Daily Mail reports that inquiries are being made in the Czech Republic.

