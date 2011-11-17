The Terrifying Link Between The German Secret Service And Far Right Terror Cells

The apartment where two members of the cell lived was destroyed with a bomb.

Photo: AP

The huge scandal in Germany over a mysterious far right group responsible for the execution-style murders of young Turks and a policewoman has thrown up a number of questions about how widespread right wing extremism is in the country (for a primer on the case, read here).However, as the case continues to throw out new angles, one development involving the Bundesnachrichtendienst (FND, the German secret service) is causing particular concern.



The Guardian reports that an undercover secret service officer was found to have been present at an internet cafe in 2006 when an unarmed 21-year-old Turkish man was shot dead by two members of the far right group the National Socialist Underground (NSU).

At the time the officer’s presence put down to being an unfortunate coincidence.

However, new reports in Der Spiegel suggest that other details about the officers life paint a worrying portrait. Known as “little Hitler” in his home village, the officer was found to have a number of guns and excerpts from Mein Kampf at his apartment. He was later transferred to separate cases, but rumours grew that he had been at the scene for a number of other far right murders.

Whether just a coincidence or not, some German’s are now starting to wonder exactly where the FND’s sympathies lie.

