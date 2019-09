You don’t see this much. A really ugly German economic datapoint.



Flash PMI — a composite index that measures both the service and manufacturing parts of the economy — has tanked.

It’s still above 50, indicating expansion, but yeesh. Not a pretty decline from last month.

Markit

Business Insider Emails & Alerts Site highlights each day to your inbox. Email Address Join

Follow Business Insider Australia on Facebook, Twitter, LinkedIn, and Instagram.