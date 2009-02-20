German Firm Nabs One Of The Largest Wind Turbine Orders To Date

Two German companies are hooking up in what they are calling the the largest agreement ever in the area of off shore wind power.



REpower will provide 250 wind turbines to RWE Innogy, Germany’s second largest power company. If all the turbines are delivered, RE will be paid $2.5 billion. The first 30 turbines are scheduled to be delivered in 2011. The deliveries will continue until 2015. The wind farm will be out of sight of the north eastern coast of German island Juist.

The project will have a 1,000 MW capacity, enough to supply electricity for approximately 780,000 households.

(Image courtesy: REpower)

