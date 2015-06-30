German Finance Minister Schaeuble: Greece is staying in the euro no matter what

REUTERS/Fabrizio Bensch German Finance Minister Wolfgang Schaeuble attends a ceremony to mark the 70th anniversary of the foundation of the CDU in Berlin, Germany, June 29, 2015.

Germany’s Finance Minister Wolfgang Schaeuble just bucked the trend in the Eurogroup, by saying that Greece can stay in the eurozone even if it says “No” to the bailout package in Sunday’s referendum.

Schaeuble told lawmakers in Berlin that Greece would stay in the euro regardless of the outcome of the July 5 referendum, according to Bloomberg.

He also reportedly said in the closed-door meeting that the European Central Bank would do what is necessary to support the euro.

That contrasts with what other members of the Eurogroup negotiating with Greece have said. European Commission President Jean-Claude Juncker said yesterday that a “No” vote would be akin to Greece committing suicide.

French President Francois Hollande has also said that Sunday’s vote is effectively a referendum on “whether or not Greeks want to stay in the eurozone.” Italy’s Prime Minister Matteo Renzi has said the same thing on Twitter.

But Germany seems more willing to negotiate to avoid an even stickier situation that the one Europe is currently in. German Chancellor Angela Merkel said today that the “door stands open for talks.”

