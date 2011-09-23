German Finance Minister Says Greek Bailout Might Need To Be Revised

Photo: tripphotogallery via Flickr

German Finance Minister Wolfgang Schaueble just said that the second Greek bailout might need to be revised, according to a Dow Jones blast.He foresaw changes if Greece is unable to meet the conditions prerequisite for the bailout, given doubts about its ability to live up to the requirements ECB/IMF/EU trioka officials set forth for the next tranche of aid.



Via ForexLive, he told reporters at the joint IMF/World Bank conference today, “I would be surprised if the conditions for the payout of the next aid tranche [from Greece’s first bailout plan] have changed, but not the conditions for an additional aid programme.”

Markets don’t seem to be phased at all.

