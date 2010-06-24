German Finance Minister Delivers Awesome defence Of Austerity, Slams "Short-Term" American Policymaking

Photo: en.wikipedia.org

Ahead of the G20, the big theme is the debate between the pro-stimulus US and the pro-austerity Europe.Earlier this week, Tim Geithner and Larry Summers took to the WSJ to lay out the case for more stimulus.



And now Germany’s finance minister Wolfgang Schäuble has taken to the FT to lay out the case for austerity.

The simple argument is: too-high sovereign debt got us into this mess, and there’s no way we’re going to risk making that worse.

And he takes a real pointed shot at US policy:

Behind the calls for us to pursue a more expansionary fiscal course lie two different approaches to economic policymaking on each side of the Atlantic. While US policymakers like to focus on short-term corrective measures, we take the longer view and are, therefore, more preoccupied with the implications of excessive deficits and the dangers of high inflation.

The whole thing is actually a great read, as he goes on to discuss the unique characteristics of German consumers (hint: they’re thrifty), while acknowledging the demographic crisis that lays ahead.

Finally he notes, that fiscal prudence is pro-growth:

Without this confidence there can be no durable growth. This is the lesson of the recent crisis. This is what financial markets, in their unambiguous reaction to excessive budget deficits, are telling us and our partners in Europe and elsewhere.

Read the whole thing >

