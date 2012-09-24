Some fantastic perspective in a new article in Frankfurter Allgemeine Zeitung about Draghi’s bond plan, and it’s potential to create inflation.



This image shows the per cent of Germans who are worried about various calamities.

Photo: FAZ.net

Despite the fact that it’s in German, you can tell what’s going on.

63% of Germans are worried about inflation.

52% fear natural disaster.

46% fear illness.

39% feat terrorism.

34% fear their kids get addicted to drugs.

Bottom line: Germans are really worried about inflation.

