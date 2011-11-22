Germany's Far Right Murder Scandal May Cause It To Reform Its Intelligence Agencies

A neo Nazi carrying a German imperial flag.

Photo: AP

Germany’s intelligence service may be reformed in the wake of allegations about its conduct after a series of far right mass murders were discovered, the Local reports.Speaking to state broadcaster ARD on Monday, Wolfgang Bosbach, chairman of Germany’s parliamentary committee on interior affairs, said that the way domestic intelligence agencies shared information across state lines would have to be reformed.



Revelations about mysterious links between an agent from the Bundesnachrichtendienst (FND, the German secret service) and one of the murders has put a spotlight on the German handling of the case, which saw the deaths of 10 people over the cause of a decade and was only discovered after the apparent suicide of two of the perpetrators.

