How A China Crash Would Snap Europe's German Backbone

We’ve discussed previously how the German economy remains relatively dead on the domestic front, whereby exports have been driving economic growth while consumer spending hasn’t grown over the last eight-years according to Charles Dumas of Lombard Street Research.



Recent booming German export data adds a twist. As shown below in a chart built with the help and insight of Waverly Advisors, soaring German exports have coincided nicely with soaring German exports to Asia.

The weakened euro is undoubtedly a major driver here, given that German exports to Asia spiked just as the euro went off a cliff. Thus Germany is dependent on Asian demand for its recent good fortune, especially as Germany’s capital equipment forte is just what industrializing Asian economies demand more than anyone right now.

Yet the bottom part of the chart explains how the E.U. enters the equation. It shows that Germany is still pretty reliant on the E.U. for its export demand as well, with exports to the E.U. currently just under 59% of Germany’s total exports.

Germany will be extremely dependent on Asian demand going forward. As Europe enters a barren period of fiscal austerity, European demand is likely to be found wanting… badly. It could drop off a cliff.

That’s going to hit Germany’s export economy pretty hard, leaving primarily Asian demand to make up the slack.

Which means Europe better hope that Asia’s rapid economic growth can be sustained — A hard landing in China, for example, would snap its German backbone.

