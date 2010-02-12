German GDP Grinds To A Halt

German GDP missed expectations today, stalling out with zero growth, sequentially. That’s unfortunate news for the nation many see as Europe’s primary economic pillar..



Weaker consumption and investment removed any gains from export strength:

Reuters:

GDP was unchanged quarter-on-quarter, preliminary data from the Federal Statistics Office showed on Friday, undershooting analysts’ expectations for a 0.2-per cent rise.

…

The stall followed a confirmed growth rate of 0.7 per cent in the third quarter, and reflected weak investment and consumption offsetting a rise in German exports, the Office said.

