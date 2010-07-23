Over-Regulation Is Scaring German Companies Away From U.S. Stock Markets

In case you were still debating whether or not Sarbanes Oxley and tightened financial regulation was destroying America’s position as the world’s stock market, here’s the answer:



Der Spiegel:

On June 18, the symbol of the German company Deutsche Telekom, DT, made its last run across the ticker at the New York Stock Exchange. Europe’s largest telecom company left the world’s biggest and most recognisable exchange after nearly 14 years of trading.

The company is currently in the process of delisting from all foreign exchanges and will soon only be traded on its home stock market in Frankfurt.

Deutsche Telekom is just the latest German blue chip to say goodbye to the American capital market. In an emblematic departure, Daimler, the first German firm to be listed in New York in 1993, officially quit trading on the NYSE on June 4, saying that it no longer needed a presence in New York to attract international investors. And Munich-based insurance and financial services giant Allianz abandoned the NYSE last fall.

The recent retreat of German firms from the American capital market has been nearly a decade in the making. Tighter regulations introduced by the United States government in the wake of the accounting scandals in the early 2000s brought extra oversight and added costs for foreign companies listed on the NYSE. Of the 11 firms on Germany’s DAX index of blue chip companies that were at one time listed on the NYSE, only four still remain: Deutsche Bank, Fresenius, SAP and Siemens.

German companies consider the U.S. to be over-regulated. Enough said.

