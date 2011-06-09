German companies know how to talk to shareholders

German companies once again performed strongly at an awards ceremony yesterday, picking up best quoted company for IR and best pan-European IR professional at the 2011 Extel Awards.

The awards, which also honour brokers, sell-side analysts and investment firms, are voted on by thousands of investment professionals.

BASF, which must be running out of space in its office to store all the awards it has earned, was the recipient of best IR by a quoted company.

In the past 12 months, the chemicals company has also been honored by the IR Society, as well as winning the grand prix for best overall IR by a large cap at the IR Magazine Europe Awards 2010.

Sanofi came in second place, with Bayer in the third spot.

The Extel prize for best IRO went to Oliver Schmidt of Munich-based insurer Allianz.

Deutsche Telekom came in second place, while Karl Mahler of Roche – who won best IRO at the IR Magazine UK & Continental Europe Awards 2009 – came in third.

Other Extel awards saw two winners continue impressive winning streaks. UBS won the pan-European award for best equity research for the 11th year running, while Sanford C Bernstein’s Andrew Wood was named best individual analyst for the fifth year in a row.



