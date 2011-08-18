A German Man Fired For Marrying A Chinese Woman Was Unfairly Dismissed

Photo: Wikimedia Commons

A German man was fired after his marriage to a Chinese woman was considered a security risk, reports the BBC.German courts have now ruled he was unfairly dismissed.



The engineer had been working for a company that supplies the German armed forces since 2007. He was dating a Chinese woman and visited her in China multiple times, reportedly receiving security clearance for his trips.

He was later offered a permanent position with his German firm yet fired for “operational reasons” only a few months after his marriage to the woman in December 2009.

The court in Kiel in the German state of Schleswig-Holstein found the company had violated the 47-year-old engineer’s right to marry whomever he wants.

The man, who was not named, has received seven months pay in compensation.

More details over at the BBC >

Business Insider Emails & Alerts Site highlights each day to your inbox. Email Address Join

Follow Business Insider Australia on Facebook, Twitter, LinkedIn, and Instagram.