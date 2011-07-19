German Chancellor Merkel Defends Her Management Of The Eurozone Crisis

Photo: AP

German Chancellor Angela Merkel defended her handling of the eurozone crisis, saying she’s done what’s necessary for the single currency and to preserve Greece, The Local reports.Merkel struck back at her critics and according to The Local, she was testy with the interviewer who asked her about her critics.



Chancellor Merkel said that the situation in Greece is “very, very difficult,” but that she and other leaders “are trying everything we can to avoid something even tougher.”

She also insisted that the euro itself is not in crisis.

Merkel has come under fire lately for her handling of the crisis. Former Chancellor Kohl accused her of ruining “his Europe”, and George Soros put the blame for the Eurozone crisis on her shoulders.

Business Insider Emails & Alerts Site highlights each day to your inbox. Email Address Join

Follow Business Insider Australia on Facebook, Twitter, LinkedIn, and Instagram.