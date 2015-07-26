German Chancellor Angela Merkel faints during Wagner Festival

German Chancellor Angela Merkel reportedly collapsed while visiting the Wagner Festival in Germany, according to news outlets Bild and Der Speigel.
Merkel, 61, apparently slipped from her chair inside a restaurant in the town of Bayreuth. It’s unclear whether or not she was hurt.
Bild reports the chancellor was out for a few minutes before she was able to get to her feet again, with help from others nearby.
Merkel, long considered one of the world’s most powerful women, has been on a whirlwind journey of late, and a key fixture in the Greek debt crisis as murmurs of a possible Greek exit from the eurozone loomed large at the peak of Greece’s economic unrest.
Reuters reported last month that Germany would bear much of the blame for a “Grexit,” perhaps more than any other European country. It has been noted that in private conversations about Greece’s near-collapse, Merkel said her “biggest fear” was being blamed for “blowing up Europe” for the third time in a century.
