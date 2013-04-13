German Man Got Caught Allegedly Trying To Sneak A Half-Ton Of Gold And Silver Out Of Greece

ImdbThis is not said man.A German man was arrested at Athens International Airport after allegedly attempting to smuggle half a ton of gold and silver out of Greece, the BBC reports.



The man was trying to board a Lufthansa flight back to Germany when the airline uncovered nearly 1,000 lbs. of what the BBC calls silver “tablets” in a cargo container.

Customs officials subsequently found 15 lbs. of gold and about $400,000 in banknotes.

It’s an ironic development given Greece has long demanded further reparations from Germany over damages sustained during World War II.

This week, reports emerged that Greece will soon demand $261 billion in compensation, including sums taken from the Bank of Greece by German forces, the BBC says.

