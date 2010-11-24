The German Business Climate Just Hit Its Best Level Since The Berlin Wall Came Down

Germany’s Ifo index of business climate just hit 109.3 in November, marking the highest level recorded since reunification according to Seeking Alpha.



Ifo:

The Ifo Business Climate indicator for industry and trade in Germany has risen again in November and is now above the level of the 2006/2007 boom. Both the current business situation as well as the business outlook for the coming half year have been assessed more positively by the firms. The up- swing in the German economy is gaining more and more strength.

For long-term comparative purposes, here’s the above data going back to 1991:

The business climate of unified Germany has never been better, according to this survey of 7,000 firms.

As large as the Ireland crisis story is, we probably shouldn’t forget that Ireland’s economic output is smaller than Greece’s, and just 2% of the Eurozone. German business leaders are shrugging off the entire debacle.

You can find the full November Ifo release here.

