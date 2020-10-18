This $17,000 German-made kit gives the Tesla Model 3 a muscular makeover. Take a look at how it upgrades the most popular EV in America.

Startech Startech Tesla Model 3.

Startech, a German car-customisation firm, dropped an array of upgrades for the Tesla Model 3.

The modifications available include aggressive bumpers, new wheels, a spoiler, carbon-fibre accents, and revamped interior finishes.

The whole set of customisations costs roughly $US17,000 with labour included, and will be available to customers early next year, a company spokesperson told Business Insider.

The Tesla Model 3 is far and away the best-selling electric car in the country, making up nearly half of all US EV sales in 2019. That popularity has given rise to a massive market for Model 3 body kits and accessories targeted at owners looking to set their car apart from the pack.

Now Startech, a sub-brand of famed Mercedes-Benz tuner Brabus, is getting into the Tesla-makeover game as well, announcing a whole suite of customisations for the Model 3 that give the EV a sportier look and, according to the firm, enhance its performance.

The German firm unveiled add-ons including new wheels, faux-carbon accents, aggressive front and rear bumpers, lowering springs, and aerodynamic upgrades. It will also reupholster your Model 3’s interior and paint over any chrome pieces you deem too shiny.

The entire package will be available starting in early 2021 through Startech’s worldwide dealer network and online, a spokesperson told Business Insider. Take a closer look below.

Startech’s full package includes loads of new parts meant to upgrade the Model 3’s looks and performance.

Startech Startech Tesla Model 3.

The sharp-edged front bumper gives off major Lamborghini vibes, even if Startech says it’s inspired by Formula 1 race cars.

Startech Startech Tesla Model 3.

It costs roughly $US1,300 — without installation, shipping, or paint — and Startech says it ups the Model 3’s aerodynamics.

Startech Startech Tesla Model 3.

The same goes for Startech’s rear bumper, which bolts onto the production bumper’s mounting points and sports an integrated diffuser.

Startech Startech Tesla Model 3.

A rear wing — which also adds to the car’s “aerodynamic balance” — will run you around $US450, again without paint, labour, or delivery.

Startech Startech Tesla Model 3.

The three-part spoiler extends onto the sides of the car, giving it a unique look.

Startech Startech Tesla Model 3.

It’s complemented by side skirts that attach in front of the rear wheels.

Startech Startech Tesla Model 3.

Startech designed 20-inch alloy wheels specifically for the Model 3. The hub cover comes in black, silver, red, and blue.

Startech Startech Tesla Model 3.

New suspension springs from Startech lower the Model 3 by 30-40 millimetres, giving it a more imposing look and lowering its centre of gravity.

Startech Startech Tesla Model 3.

Customers can also choose a “chrome delete” option whereby Startech paints or otherwise refinishes the Model 3’s shinier bits like the window trim, camera housings, or door handles.

Startech Startech Tesla Model 3.

Startech’s modifications don’t stop with the exterior, though. The firm offers the option to refinish interior pieces in a faux-carbon-fibre trim.

Startech Startech Tesla Model 3.

That’s available for the steering wheel and the trim around the window switches.

Startech Startech Tesla Model 3.

At its upholstery shop, Startech can redo the Model 3’s interior in any colour of Alcantara or leather.

Startech Startech Tesla Model 3.

The model pictured here has an “anthracite” headliner made from Alcantara …

Startech Startech Tesla Model 3.

… along with new floor mats.

Startech Startech Tesla Model 3.

Including fitting and painting costs, the full conversion shown here costs roughly $US17,000 at current exchange rates.

Startech Startech Tesla Model 3.

Startech is planning to release modifications for the Model Y next, a spokesperson said.

Startech Startech Tesla Model 3.

