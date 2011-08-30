A German Billionaire Bought This Yacht For $100 Million After Handing Pay Cuts To Employees

This ship is so big, it almost all didn’t fit in the photo.

Photo: via James Spotting

German billionaire Reinhold Würth, aka the Screw King, made a mint manufacturing industrial hardware.He also made headlines in 2009 for ordering a new $100 million megayacht at the same time his employees had to take pay cuts and reduced hours.



The yacht, a 256-ft. Oceaco dubbed Vibrant Curiosity, is certainly a stunner.

Did Reinhold decide to mothball it until the economy recovers? He did not, even though whenever the yacht appears it tends to garner negative attention.

At the moment he’s raising hackles in Helsinki where the Vibrant Curiosity was seen cruising off the coast of the Åland Islands, Helsingin Sanomat reports.

You’d think the islanders would be jaded by the sight of such craft following visits from two of Roman Abramovich’s massive vessels last year.

Vibrant Curiosity has luxury accommodations for 14 including a master suite with an office and private exterior deck area with whirlpool, a VIP suite and five double suites.

The yacht has a crew of 26. Her twin MTU diesel engines produce 9,360 hp, good for a top speed of 20 knots, a cruising speed of 17 knots, and a range of 5,500 nautical miles at cruising speed. The interior design is by the renowned firm Nuvolari – Lenard.

