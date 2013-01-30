German Beer Sales Have Fallen To The Lowest Level Since Reunification

Some less-than-celebratory news out of Germany: beer sales fell to a record low in 2012.



The table below from the German Federal Statistical Office shows that total beer sales fell to 96.5 million hecto-litres in 2012, the lowest level since reunification. Sales contracted 1.8 per cent from 2011, the fastest pace of decline since 2009.

Photo: German Federal Statistical Office

The Federal Statistical Office says that beer mixes – beer mixed with lemonade, cola, fruit juice, and other non-alcoholic additives – were 4.5 per cent of total beer sales in 2012.

(h/t @russian_market)

