German Bank Exposure To Greece Is Nothing When Compared To Spain And Italy

German banks’ exposure to Greece is huge, at 33 billion euros as shown in the graphic from Der Spiegel below, but their exposure to Italy and Spain is far larger at 123.5 and 156.4 billion euros respectively. They also have almost as much exposure to Portugal as they do to Greece. The chart below shows just how much money European nations owe German banks and perhaps why Germany needs to nip the current Greece crisis in the bud and hope it doesn’t spread to other nations.



