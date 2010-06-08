Achtung! Here's How The $97.6 Billion German Austerity Budget Would Look In The U.S.

Photo: Bild.de

Germany may seem the healthy heart of Europe, economically solvent and with little debt worry, but its government isn’t taking any risks.Germany announced an austerity budget today that aims to save the country $97.6 Billion between 2011 and 2015. The aim of the plan is to reduce Germany’s deficit as a percentage of GDP to the Maastricht Treaty required 3% by 2013.



Germany’s cuts are some of Europe’s strongest and, as a country in a relatively strong fiscal position, are meant to set an example, according to Chancellor Merkel.

Business Insider Emails & Alerts Site highlights each day to your inbox. Email Address Join

Follow Business Insider Australia on Facebook, Twitter, LinkedIn, and Instagram.