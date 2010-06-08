Achtung! Here's How The $97.6 Billion German Austerity Budget Would Look In The U.S.

Germany may seem the healthy heart of Europe, economically solvent and with little debt worry, but its government isn’t taking any risks.Germany announced an austerity budget today that aims to save the country $97.6 Billion between 2011 and 2015. The aim of the plan is to reduce Germany’s deficit as a percentage of GDP to the Maastricht Treaty required 3% by 2013.

Germany’s cuts are some of Europe’s strongest and, as a country in a relatively strong fiscal position, are meant to set an example, according to Chancellor Merkel.

U.S. government to layoff 10,000 federal workers.

German Cut: German government to cut 10,000 state jobs.

The U.S. takes away the unemployment benefits of 2.2 million citizens, such as single mothers.

German Cut: 2.2 million people able to work, who choose not to, will have their unemployment benefits taken away.

The construction of the new World Trade centre in Manhattan is halted for 3 years.

German Cut: The reconstruction of the Prussian Palace is halted for 3 years.

A new tax on the nuclear power plants based on their burning facilities.

German Tax: New 'material burning tax' on nuclear power companies in Germany costing €2.3 billion for major corporations.

State child support money is cut back.

German cut: Spending on child support measures is reduced.

A government tax on the U.S. financial system.

German tax: A tax on financial transactions is created in Germany.

A tax on all flights in the United States.

German tax: All flights face an additional tax based upon the volume of the flight and the energy used.

Drastic reduction in U.S. military personnel from 1.4 million to 295,000.

German Cut: Planned reduction in German troops from 250,000 to 40,000.

U.S. deficit cut by 3%, or by $35 billion in 2010 alone.

German cut: Budget deficit reduced to 3% by 2013.

