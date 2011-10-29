FOR SALE: A Canadian Estate Built For A German Baron Hits The Market For $12.5 Million

A 400-acre horse estate built for Germany’s Baron Carlo Von Maffei near Calgary has been listed for $12.5 million, according to the Calgary Herald. The house is one of Calgary’s largest and most expensive.

It’s also an equestrian estate, and the German Baron had 30 to 35 thoroughbreds there at a time.

The home is 11,900 square feet, featuring six bedrooms, a spa, and a billiards room.

The house is decorated with beautiful chandeliers

There's a lot of seating, perfect for the Baron to throw large parties

The house has a very large, open floor plan

The dining room has very intricate ceiling detail

This room has a lot of warm colours, great for feeling right at home

The great room allows you to sit and chat or play the piano

This bathroom looks like it belongs in a hotel lobby

The man cave

This room could host a large party

This bathroom is huge

In the billiards room, the Baron displayed his trophies from safari

There's even a room for basketball and handball

You have your own private sauna!

A large, enclosed patio

There's a fireplace outside, too

Here's where the thoroughbreds are kept. Fifteen of them were brood mares

You can have your own black beauty

A perfect spot to practice for the races

