FOR SALE: A Canadian Estate Built For A German Baron Hits The Market For $12.5 Million

Photo: CanadianaProperties.Com

A 400-acre horse estate built for Germany’s Baron Carlo Von Maffei near Calgary has been listed for $12.5 million, according to the Calgary Herald. The house is one of Calgary’s largest and most expensive.



It’s also an equestrian estate, and the German Baron had 30 to 35 thoroughbreds there at a time.

The home is 11,900 square feet, featuring six bedrooms, a spa, and a billiards room.

