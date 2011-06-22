German And French Businesses Just Unleashed A Huge Marketing Campaign To Save The Euro

50 of Germany and France’s top companies ran ads in newspapers Tuesday with the headline “the euro is necessary” (via The Local).



The companies said that, “a collapse of the euro would be a fatal step backward for Europe. We have to convince our fellow citizens of this.”

In the ad, they stress that there is no real alternative to the common currency, and argue that the euro is the basis for future prosperity in Europe.

Companies like BMW, Deutsche Bank, Daimler, and Sanofi backed the campaign. Daimler told Business Insider that the effort was coordinated by ThyssenKrupp.

This pro-Euro ad campaign comes just hours ahead of a crucial vote in Greece.

