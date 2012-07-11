Today's German Bond Auction Set A New Record

The German government just sold €4.15 billion worth of 10-year bonds at an incredibly low yield of 1.31 per cent.



This is the lowest yield for a German 10-year auction on record.

Meanwhile, Germany’s stock market is up 0.1 per cent, one of the few markets that are trading higher this morning.

Here’s a longer-term look at the German 10-year.

Photo: Bloomberg

Business Insider Emails & Alerts Site highlights each day to your inbox. Email Address Join

Follow Business Insider Australia on Facebook, Twitter, LinkedIn, and Instagram.