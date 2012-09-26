German Bond Auction Doesn't Go Very Smoothly

Photo: AP

Germany just sold 3.19 billion euros worth of bonds maturing in 2022. This was well below the target to sell 5 billion euros worth of debt.The average borrowing cost was 1.52%, which was higher than the 1.42% yield at a previous auction for similar debt.



Markets continue to be deep in the red in Europe.

The German stock market is down over 1%.

Here’s a five year look at the German 10-Year yield.

Photo: Bloomberg

