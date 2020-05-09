Gerber's 2020 spokesbaby Magnolia is the first adopted child in company's history

Courtesy of Gerber Magnolia Earl.

Gerber announced on Friday that its 2020 Spokesbaby is Magnolia, the first adopted child to be featured as the company’s baby of the year.

Magnolia, who turns 1 on Saturday, was chosen as the 2020 Gerber Spokesbaby from more than 327,000 photo entries submitted to the company.

Magnolia’s mother, Courtney Earl, said in a statement that her daughter’s win is an opportunity to “shed light on all the beautiful and different ways families are made.”

Magnolia won Gerber’s 10th annual Photo Search contest, which included some 370,000 photo entries submitted by families around the US, according to a Gerber press release obtained by Insider.

“Magnolia’s joyful expression, playful smile and warm, engaging gaze captured our attention right away,” Gerber representatives said in an announcement. “Her sunny personality shone right through and melted the judges’ hearts, and we’re sure it will melt yours too.”

Courtesy of Gerber Gerber’s official photo of 2020 Spokesbaby Magnolia Earl.

Magnolia’s mother said in Gerber’s announcement that her daughter’s feature is a meaningful moment for adoptive families

“On May 9, 2019, we received a call from the adoption agency that there was an expectant mum that was in labour and wanted to talk to us,” Courtney Earl said in the Gerber statement. “We pulled off the highway, got a chance to connect with her amazing birth parents, and a few hours later, this sweet baby girl was born. Adoption is incredibly special to our family’s story.”

“Winning Photo Search is an opportunity to tell Magnolia’s story and shed light on all the beautiful and different ways families are made,” Earl continued.

Magnolia celebrates her 1st birthday on Saturday.

She is the youngest of three kids in the Earl family, who live in Ross, California. Magnolia’s siblings are Whitney, 12, and Charlotte, who’s 8. The sisters enjoy spending time in the kiddie pool and dancing to the ever-popular “Baby Shark” song, the Earl family told Gerber.

“At a time when we are yearning for connection and unity, Magnolia and her family remind us of the many things that bring us together: our desire to love and be loved, our need to find belonging, and our recognition that family goes way beyond biology,” Gerber’s President and CEO Bill Partyka said in the press release.

Courtney Earl added that Magnolia “has brought so much joy to everyone she meets.”

“Her personality is beyond happy and joyful.”

Two of Gerber’s previous Spokesbabies have also made history by representing diverse communities.

In 2018, Gerber’s Spokesbaby was Lucas, the first baby of the year with Down syndrome. The company’s 2019 Spokesbaby was Kairi, the first Gerber baby of Hmong descent, a community from China and Southeast Asia with their own language.

