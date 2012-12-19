HOUSE OF THE DAY: Gerard Depardieu Is Unloading This $65 Million Parisian Mansion And Moving To Belgium

Julie Zeveloff
depardieu house

Photo: Daniel Feau Immobilier

French actor Gerard Depardieu caused a huge stir last week after it was reported that he was moving to Belgium, allegedly to avoid paying France’s high taxes.He even gave up his French passport after the country’s prime minister called the move “pathetic,” saying he had never used it anyway.

Now the actor has put his townhouse on the left bank of Paris on the market for $65.4 million, The Wall Street Journal reports. The home, which was built in 1820, has 20,000 square feet of living space and is listed as a historical monument, according to The WSJ.

French real estate agent Daniel Feau has the listing (via The Real Estalker).

Depardieu's Paris mansion is located in the swanky 6th arrondisement of Paris.

It was built nearly two centuries ago, but still has a modern interior.

It has nearly 20,000 square feet of living space and 10 bedrooms.

Not to mention extensive courtyards and gardens.

And lots of art.

The kitchen is enormous.

This bedroom opens right onto the backyard.

This one has a minimalist feel.

Check out that indoor lap pool.

One last look at the exterior.

