HOUSE OF THE DAY: Gerard Depardieu Is Unloading This $65 Million Parisian Mansion And Moving To Belgium

Photo: Daniel Feau Immobilier

French actor Gerard Depardieu caused a huge stir last week after it was reported that he was moving to Belgium, allegedly to avoid paying France’s high taxes.He even gave up his French passport after the country’s prime minister called the move “pathetic,” saying he had never used it anyway.



Now the actor has put his townhouse on the left bank of Paris on the market for $65.4 million, The Wall Street Journal reports. The home, which was built in 1820, has 20,000 square feet of living space and is listed as a historical monument, according to The WSJ.

French real estate agent Daniel Feau has the listing (via The Real Estalker).

