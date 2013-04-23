Here's French Actor Gerard Depardieu As Dominique Strauss-Kahn

Julia La Roche

French actor Gerard Depardieu is playing the role of Dominique Strauss-Kahn in a upcoming movie about the sex scandal that caused DSK to resign as head of the International Monetary Fund (IMF). 

Here’s a photo from the filming [via World Crunch].

Business Insider Emails & Alerts

Site highlights each day to your inbox.

Follow Business Insider Australia on Facebook, Twitter, LinkedIn, and Instagram.