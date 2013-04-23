Here's French Actor Gerard Depardieu As Dominique Strauss-Kahn

French actor Gerard Depardieu is playing the role of Dominique Strauss-Kahn in a upcoming movie about the sex scandal that caused DSK to resign as head of the International Monetary Fund (IMF).



Here’s a photo from the filming [via World Crunch].

Just walked by a film being shot starring Gerard Depardieu as DSK. This is the arrest scene twitter.com/DTakruri/statu…

— Dena Takruri (@DTakruri) April 20, 2013:

