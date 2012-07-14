Now Geraldo Rivera Is Blaming Chicago's Murder Spike On 'Thug Wear'

He just never learns does he?



Geraldo Rivera was demonized by pundits everywhere when he essentially said Trayvon Martin brought about his own death because he was wearing a hoodie the night George Zimmerman shot him.

And now he’s at it again, blaming Chicago’s shocking rise in crimes on the fact that several victims were sporting what he calls “thug wear” during a Friday appearance on Fox & Friends.

The city has seen a 38 per cent jump in homicides so far this year.

Rivera couldn’t help but gloat Friday, saying he was right all along that Martin’s hoodie got him killed.

“I hate to brag, but I got criticised by every pundit in America when I said Trayvon Martin would be alive today but for the fact that he was wearing thug wear – he was wearing the hoodie,” Rivera said on the program, according to a Mediate story. “Turns out now that we look at George Zimmerman’s interviews with the police; he didn’t profile Trayvon Martin because he was black, he profiled him because he was wearing a hoodie.”

But of course, Rivera didn’t stop there.

“The headline is: Zimmerman is not a racist,” he said. “Trayvon Martin would be alive today if he wasn’t wearing thug wear, if he wasn’t wearing that hoodie.”

Watch the full interview for yourself, courtesy of Mediate:



