Geraldo Rivera: I Was 'Manually Raped' By The TSA

Geraldo Rivera went on Fox and Friends this morning and had this to say about the TSA:



“Last time I flew to Afghanistan, I got manually raped by a guy who, the scanner wasn’t working… Making sure is one thing, this guy, it seemed to me, was getting off on it. And the tighter I got, and the angrier I got, and I just, you know…”

Then he makes a weird face and growls. Maybe Geraldo’s over-exaggerating his TSA experience. Just a little bit.

Watch Geraldo go off on the TSA below (h/t @cwarzel):

