Geraldo Rivera has on-air fight with Baltimore protester

Fox News Geraldo Rivera tussles with a protester on Fox News.

Fox News’ Geraldo Rivera got into a very heated argument Tuesday night with a protester in Baltimore, Maryland.

Rivera was about to begin an interview with State Senator Catherine Pugh (D) but a gathering of curfew-defying demonstrators engulfed the scene and blocked his camera.

“Don’t touch me!” one man told Rivera after being told to step aside.

“Then stop blocking my camera. Then stop blocking my camera. Stop it,” Rivera shouted back. “You’re making a fool of yourself! You’re making a fool of yourself!”

Their back-and-forth tussle continued for a bit, but Rivera eventually stepped aside to continue his interview with Pugh elsewhere. The next day he called the protester “annoying” for getting in the way of an important story.

Baltimore is under curfew after riots rocked the city on Monday, when the funeral for 25-year-old Freddie Grey was held. Grey died April 19 after suffering a fatal spinal injury in police custody.

Watch the entire Fox News segment below:

Watch the latest video at video.foxnews.com



