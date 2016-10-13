Geraldo Rivera apologizes to Trump, says he doesn't actually have 'embarrassing' Trump tapes

Geraldo Rivera reversed course early Wednesday morning, saying that he does not actually have additional tapes of Donald Trump making troublesome statements.

The Fox News personality apologised to Trump on Twitter for claiming earlier this week that he had unreleased videos of the Republican presidential nominee making comments that “would be embarrassing.”

In fact, Rivera said, all he had were tapes of Trump’s comments on comedian Rosie O’Donnell, whom Trump called “fat,” a “pig,” and a “loser.”

Contrary to my on-air remarks- a search of my files found No Relevant #TrumpTapes. There is 1 re: ugly feud w Rosie O’Donnell, an old story.

— Geraldo Rivera (@GeraldoRivera) October 12, 2016

I apologise to @realDonaldTrump for piling on & adding fuel to #TrumpTapes scandal. You always treated me and mine w respect & friendship.

— Geraldo Rivera (@GeraldoRivera) October 12, 2016

This week, Rivera joined a growing number of networks and television producers reportedly digging through old archives of Trump footage in the wake of a 2005 behind-the-scenes tape that showed Trump boasting about grabbing and kissing women without their permission.

