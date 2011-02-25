Trail Blazers Complete Trade To Get Gerald Wallace*

Photo: AP

In news that first broke yesterday, the Portland Trail Blazers have acquired Gerald Wallace according to Adrian Wojnarowski of Yahoo! Sports.The Bobcats will receive Joel Pryzbilla, Dante Cunningham and two first round picks.



The acquisition of Wallace is a strong indicator that Portland feels it can compete in the trade-weakened Western Conference. Wallace has lost a step, but he’s still a strong rebounder and defender, and could be a very solid third option offensively.

