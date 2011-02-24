Gerald Wallace Trade To The Portland Trail Blazers May Be Off*

Photo: AP

UPDATE #2: Sources are now saying this deal has “cooled” and may be dead. The trade deadline is tomorrow afternoon, so we’ll see what happens between now and then.UPDATE: CBS’s Ken Berger reports that the return for Wallace is believed to include Andre Miller, but another source indicates the Bobcats will just get Pryzbilla and picks.



EARLIER: Despite reports that the Portland Trail Blazers might be on the verge of blowing up their roster, the team actually looks like its pushing its chips to the centre of the table.

Portland has completed a deal to acquire Gerald Wallace from the Charlotte Bobcats in exchange for Joel Pryzbilla and draft picks.

The Blazers evidently feel that with Deron Williams and Carmelo Anthony out of the picture, they are in a strong position to make a playoff push.

Even without star shooting guard Brandon Roy, Portland has held steady at fifth in the West. Denver is currently tied with the Blazers and Utah is one and a half games back, so Portland seems to feel that the path is cleared for them to hang on to a playoff berth in either the fifth or sixth slot.

Wallace, though not the player he once was, will provide the Blazers with another offensive option and will give them one of the better defensive units around.

This could also be a sign that Portland is trying to go all-in while Roy, who is scheduled to return tonight, still has anything left to give. Diagnoses have indicated that Roy may only have a year or two left of professional basketball, and the Blazers could be attempting to surround him with talent for one more playoff push.

