Gerald Levin Is Back And Wants You To Eat Less Salt

Wow, if you didn’t have your TV on CNBC just now, you missed a total trainwreck.



It wasn’t quite on the scale of AOL/TWX proportions, but Gerald Levin, the former Time Warner CEO and architect of the failed deal expounded on some of his ideas to fix America including a regulatory war on companies that serve unhealthy items like salt, meat, and cigarettes.

On salt in particular he proposes: “Maybe we should go to sea salt!”

No word on how his spa chain might help America’s health.

