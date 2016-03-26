Trail Blazers player mocks DeAndre Jordan's struggles at the free throw line and then proceeds to miss free throw

Portland’s Gerald Henderson decided to talk some smack to DeAndre Jordan on Thursday night, instructing the Clippers’ big man to watch and learn how to shoot a free throw.
Jordan is a notoriously awful free throw shooter, among the worst in the league at 44%. Henderson, on the other hand, shoots a more respectable 79% from the line.
But on Friday night, Henderson learned a valuable lesson in karma: immediately after telling Jordan to watch what a made free throw looks like, he promptly missed the attempt. After the miss, Jordan had a few words of his own for Henderson.
