The Lakers squeaked past the Bobcats 101-100 last night in Pau Gasol’s return from injury.



The play of the game came in the fourth quarter, when Gerald Henderson got fouled by Dwight Howard on a violent dunk that even brought the Lakers’ bench to its feet.

It’s technically not a dunk since he didn’t grab the rim. But still, wow:

