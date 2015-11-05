Miami Heat player was admitted to the hospital, and nobody is sure what's going on

Miami Heat forward Gerald Green was admitted to the hospital Tuesday night, and it’s unclear why at this point.

Green was a late scratch from the Heat’s loss to the Atlanta Hawks on Tuesday, with Sun-Sentinel’s Ira Winderman saying it was an illness.

The Heat released a statement saying:

“This morning we were informed that Gerald Green was admitted into the hospital. Right now our concerns are with Gerald and we have no further comment at this time.”

However, the reason why he went to hospital is vague. There are rumours are swirling around as to what happened, but as of now, nobody is sure, including the Heat:

Heat G Gerald Green, who missed last night’s game, is currently hospitalized. Reasons unclear. Team gathering information.

I know what else is out there on the Internet but thus far, no confirmation of that

Green signed a one-year, minimum deal with the Heat this offseason.

We will update this post as more information comes out.

